Earns First Place for Best Sports Play-By-Play

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's student-run Active Rock WSOU/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ has won two awards in the College Broadcasters Inc.’s (CBI) "National Student Production Awards." The winners were announced during CBI’s annual "National Student Electronic Media Convention" which was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

The WSOU Sports Department earned First Place in the "Best Audio Sports Play-by-Play" category for its broadcast of the SETON HALL vs. MICHIGAN STATE men’s basketball game on NOVEMBER 14, 2019. Recent graduate CHRISTOPHER RUSSO ’20 handled play-by-play, along with current senior DALTON ALLISON doing the color commentary.

Another recent graduate, ROBERT TOWEY ‘20, won Third Place in the "Best Audio Feature News" category for his story on the opening of 9/11 Memorial Glade at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in lower MANHATTAN.

“Generations of students have been drawn to attend SETON HALL UNIVERSITY in order to hone their sports broadcasting and broadcast journalism skills at WSOU,” said WSOU GM MARK MABEN. “These awards are further validation that the station’s emphasis on preprofessional development and experiential learning is paying dividends to our students. I am proud to see CHRIS, DALTON, and BOB honored for their work.”

