CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted WASHINGTON VP/Sales KEN ROBERTS to VP/Market Manager, overseeing News-Talk WMAL and Sports WSBN-A (ESPN 630 THE SPORTS CAPITOL)/WASHINGTON. ROBERTS, with CUMULUS since 2016 and a former SVP/Sales for iHEARTMEDIA/BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON, replaces JAKE MCCANN, who is exiting to join THE HOW GROUP, LLC, a real estate investment company in PHILADELPHIA.

CUMULUS EVP/Ops DAVE MILNER said, “Since joining the CUMULUS team in 2016, KEN ROBERTS has done a terrific job leading our sales effort in WASHINGTON, D.C. His creativity, experience, leadership and performance made KEN the ideal choice for this key role. KEN has earned this promotion and we are excited to have him lead this highly talented and effective D.C. team!” He added, "JAKE MCCANN has done a superb job leading the D.C. cluster and I want to thank him for all that he has done to set the team up for continued success. We wish him all the best."

ROBERTS said, “I am proud to continue our mission of super serving our listeners, employees and client partners. I am humbled to be part of our great history and excited to be part of our future. The culture of collaboration and empowerment that MARY BERNER and DAVE MILNER have fostered has allowed CUMULUS D.C. to thrive and uphold its leadership position in the D.C. market.”

