'Fish & Heather' Start Monday, November 9th

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KAZR (LAZER 103.3)/DES MOINES, IA has launched a new new live and local morning team, "FISH & HEATHER," starting this MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th. They are replacing the “Morning Moose” show of ANDY "MOOSE" WARYWODA and NADIA VALENTINE who left the station last month.

KAZR PD ANDY HALL said, “I’m beyond thrilled to welcome two very driven and creative people into the LAZER family. The potential for greatness between FISH & HEATHER is sky-high as a morning team, and I’m more than happy to have HEATHER as my MD, offering a different set of eyes and ears that will help continue the tradition of greatness within our unique brand of rock radio.”

SEAN “FISH” FISHER, who hosted a highly-rated afternoon show on KAZR between 2001 and 2003, before heading to stops in MILWAUKEE, WI and SPRINGFIELD, MA, said “I’m thrilled to join the team for my second tour of duty. Can’t wait to get back on the air and talk to my LAZER Hellraisers!”

HEATHER LEE, who previously rocked for HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KVRQ (ROCK 98.9)/SEATTLE, and will also serve as KAZR's new MD said, “And she lived happily-ever after...LANCE, LEIGH and ANDY – thank you for the opportunity to execute your vision and grow with FISH and LAZER. ED, CHRIS and SCOTT ‘you get me.’ I’m grateful.”

