The list of names is growing as iHEARTMEDIA's RIF has affected all areas of the company from Market Managers, to sales, to programming to personalities -- part of the reason is the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales, profits and cash flow.

Word is that the company is being generous with their exit packages, as iHEARTMEDIA begins a transformation of running their stations with far less people than ever before and repurposing tasks and duties to fit the future.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

BILL RYAN, Executive Producer, "JOHNJAY & RICH," who has been at the company for 11 years next month. Reach him at (310) 686-9161 or billryanjjr@gmail.com

BRIAN CHECK, PD AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, who'd been with CLEAR CHANNEL/iHEART in PHILLY since 2002. Email: briancheck4@gmail.com Cell: (484) 919-9438

BROOKE MORRISON, middays, WHYI (Y100)/MIAMI, and afternoons, KSLZ/ST. LOUIS. Reach her at (314) 315-0733 or brookealexism@gmail.com

CORNEL BOGDAN, Senior Account Manager and On-Air Host of "Tangled Up In Blues" at WNCD (93.3 THE WOLF)/YOUNGSTOWN. Email: CB@TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz website: www.TANGLEDUPINBLUES.biz

CYNDI LaFRESE, APD and AM host at KMYI/TUCSON and nights on KMXP/PHOENIX. Reach her at cyndila@gmail.com

DAN BLACKMAN, afternoons, AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADELPHIA, (856) 906-4861, dannybla@netzero.com

DAVE ROSSI, PD/middays, Classic Rock WNRQ/NASHVILLE, DaveRossi615@gmail.com or (615)970-2111

DAVID ALLEN, was Production Director and On-Air at iHEARTMEDIA ORLANDO from 2005 through 2015, then transferred to PD at News/Talk WFLA/TALLAHASSEE, FL, and WFLF/PANAMA CITY, FL. Reach him at davidallenonair@gmailcom

DON WILBANKS, Production Director at iHEARTMEDIA NEW ORLEANS since 2008. Reach him at (601) 569-0508 or don.wilbanks@charter.net

ELIOT KING MD/nights, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, (317) 491-3352 or eliottking@yahoo.com

JAMI "CANDY" LANDIS, middays KIOC (BIG DOG 106) and afternoons KCOL (COOL 92.5)/BEAUMONT, TX and Production Dir. for 21 years is at jamilandis1978@gmail

JARED FALLON, PD, KBKS/SEATTLE is out and available at (715) 308-4508 or jaredpfallon@gmail.com

JASON PHELPS Jingle Producer/Audio Producer, The Studio @ iHeartMedia - National Team, reach him at songwriterj@gmail.com or (404) 788-6272

JAVA JOEL MURPHY, PD/afternoons Top 40 WAKS and PD Hip Hop WAKS-HD2 (REAL 106.1)/CLEVELAND reachable at javajoelmurphy@gmail.com or (315) 267-6182

JEN RICHER, Midday Host/News Dir. at News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON, DC, reachable at jenricher@gmail.com

JORDAN DESOCIO, APD/MD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (513) 315-5826, or at radiogeek@gmail.com

HUNTER QUINN, mornings KTCZ (CITIES 97)/MINNEAPOLIS at djhunterquinn@gmail.com or (262) 893-1993

JIMMY ELLIOTT, PD/MD/mornings, WOVK/WHEELING, WV, out after 27 years is at jimmyelliottschlosser@gmail.com

JOEL RILEY, after 26 years with the company and most recently the morning host at News-Talk WTVN-A/COLUMBUS, OH, has exited; reach him at golfstyleguy@Hotmail.com or (614) 519-6960

KEITH ABRAMS, SVPP/CLEVELAND AREA & OM iHEARTMEDIA/CLEVELAND and PD at Rocker WMMS and Classic Hits WMJI is at (440) 665-2278 or reach him at keithabrams961@gmail.com

KJ CARSON, mornings at Rhythmic AC WKAF/BOSTON and can be reached at kjthedjboston@gmail.com or at (617) 329-9708

KRISTINA KAGE – 21 years in the PORTLAND, OR market, including AM drive at KXJM, afternoons KKCW, VT TAMPA, DETROIT, PHOENIX. (360) 931-3155 and KristinaMKage@gmail.com

MARK CARBONARO, PD/Chief Operator/Ass't. CE at News-Talk KION-A-K266BD/MONTEREY, CA; reach MARK at markcarbonaro1@gmail.com or (831) 206-8578

MARK LILLIE, PD for the FARMINGTON, NM, cluster. Reach him at (303) 704-0700 or lillie.mark@gmail.com

MATT CULBREATH, Creative Services Director, Sports, News Talk WSPD-AM and Sports WCWA AM, TOLEDO reachable at m@culbreath.us

MATT JOHNSON, PD KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, (937) 238-8789, or find him at matthot1079@hotmail.com

MATTHEW JARECKI, afternoon host, iHEARTMEDIA Sports KGME-A (FOX SPORTS 910)/PHOENIX. Email him at mjarecki94@gmail.com

MICHAEL RIVERA, PD Spoken Word Formats and PD/afternoon driver at Country KHEY/EL PASO, TX and Country KBQI/ALBUQUERQUE. He also oversaw operations for News-Talk KTSM-A and Sports KHEY-A/EL PASO. Reach him at mjrivera1980@gmail.com

MIKE "FLOUNDER" DALY was at iHEARTMEDIA for almost 30 years, starting with JACOR/TAMPA in ’91 and transferring to SAN DIEGO in ‘99. He remains the voice of PRODUCTION VAULT ROCK and is available for voiceover work at (619) 887-4277 or mike@floundervo.com

MIKE McCABE, PD WZFT/BALTIMORE is at (607) 644-5222, kerrpayne@gmail.com

MIKE MCKAY, PD/Mornings WQRB (HOT COUNTRY B95)/EAU CLAIRE, WI and PM drive WATQ (MOOSE COUNTRY106.7). With B95 since day one, 27+ years. Cell: (715) 894-7714 and email: mckprod@charter.net

MICHAEL "MIKIE" DELLINGER iHEART/CLEAR CHANNEL Veteran of 18 years PD/PMD, KTMQ (Q103.3 TEMECULA'S ROCK), KMYT (RADIO 94.5) TEMECULA VALLEY's Alternative Rock PD, (951).743.1889 and MGDellinger@gmail.com

NIA MARCIANTE, Promotions Dir. WMZQ and WBIG/WASHINGTON, DC: Nia.Marciante@gmail.com

SCOTT HAMMER, Digital Project Manager/Digital Content Director DETROIT REGION/NORTHERN OHIO REGION WIOT, WVKS, WRVF, WCKY, WCWA-A, WSPD-A plus seven other markets can be found at (419) 297-0004 or scotthammer8s@outlook.com

SHAUN VINCENT, APD/MD/Afternoons Hot AC WMMX (MIX 107.7)/DAYTON. He was a 23-year MIX veteran. Reach him at: Shaunvincent321@yahoo.com

SHAWN GARRETT, Regional Digital Director in SEATTLE AND PORTLAND exits after nearly 14 years. Worked in LA, PHILLY, NYC and SEATTLE. (818) 748-7655 and shawno@gmail.com

SHELBY TARANTO, iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON Production Dir., and middays at Active Rocker WGIR/MANCHESTER, NH is findable at (781) 530-7560 or shelbytaranto.com or shelbytaranto1@gmail.com

STACY LYN, News Anchor/Morning Host, Show Host at News-Talk WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (WONK-FM)/WASHINGTON, DC and Midday host for iHEART Classic Hits and Oldies custom formats; find STACY at stacylynmoore@gmail.com or StacyLynVoiceovers.com

STEVE-O LATART, Exec. Producer, THE DAVE RYAN SHOW, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS is at (612) 270-3278 or stevelatart@gmail.com

TEMPLE HANCOCK, Morning Show Producer and on air talent WNRQ (1059 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE and host of The Temple Of Rock podcast. (615)-605-5525 or email at templelundy@gmail.com

TIM HERBSTER, SVP/Programming, PD KKRZ & KXJM/PORTLAND and is at (201) 725-4525 or timherbster@gmail.com

TOM SCHMID, morning show producer for the last nine years (after seven years part-time) at News-Talk WTVN-A/COLUMBUS, OH, was among the departures; he's reachable at ThomasBlixa@AOL.Com and (614) 439-3780

TREVOR MORINI SVPP, iHEARTMEDIA/RALEIGH and PD WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH, reachable at (508) 317-9414

