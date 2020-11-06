Top 20

PODTRAC has released its OCTOBER 2020 ranking of its Top 20 podcasts based on U.S. Unique Monthly Audience, with the top five spots unchanged. The notable changes involved upward moves by several news and politics podcasts as the election loomed, including a seven place jump for "CNN NEWS BRIEFING," "FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST" moving from 21st to 15th place, and "FIVETHIRTYEIGHT POLITICS" jumping from 30th place into the top 20.

The rankings, which include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (4) CALL HER DADDY (5) DATELINE NBC (8) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (6) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (16) PARDON MY TAKE (9) NPR POLITICS (12) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (13) RADIOLAB (10) PLANET MONEY (11) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSAST (21) FRESH AIR (14) HIDDEN BRAIN (18) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (15) FIVETHIRTYEIGHT POLITICS (30) SHORT WAVE (24)

« see more Net News