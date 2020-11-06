Columbus, OH

URBAN ONE/COLUMBUS, OH has entered into a Local Marketing Agreement (LMA) to assume operating responsibility for WWCD (FM 102.5) from SOUTHERN OHIO BROADCASTING SYSTEM.

The company will be jumping into the local radio Hispanic market by running the station as LA GRANDE 102.5 FM, effective TODAY (11/6).

The new format will run on-air 24/7 with Regional Mexican/Tropical content. This will make URBAN ONE/COLUMBUS the one-stop-shop for reaching the Hispanic audience in CENTRAL OHIO with LA GRANDE and WQMC-TV (TELEMUNDO/COLUMBUS).

URBAN ONE, a minority-controlled company, acquired the TELEMUNDO/COLUMBUS affiliation in JANUARY. WWCD (LA GRANDE 102.5) will be the strongest signal in the market that will allow the entire Latino population to enjoy local content in their first language.

URBAN ONE RVP EDDIE HARRELL, JR. said, “We are pleased to expand our footprint again in CENTRAL OHIO by reaching the fastest growing segment of the population, inclusive of the MEXICAN community and growing CENTRAL and SOUTH AMERICAN communities.

"Combined with our African American targeted radio/television assets, we are now the largest single source provider of content to African Americans and Spanish speaking residents in CENTRAL OHIO.”

