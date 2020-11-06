November 10th From 6a-6p

ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW/SEATTLE will have its sixth annual “Live Day" on NOVEMBER 10th, 6a-6p (PT) on FACEBOOK LIVE. The live virtual event will feature its morning show “BJ & MIGS” and afternoon show “THE MEN'S ROOM” with no recorded commercials, sound effects or music. 15 bands from across the Northwest and multiple voices from across the country will perform throughout the 12-hour program of high wire radio.

“For the KISW audience, 2020 wouldn’t be complete without the annual entertainment spectacular, ‘Live Day,’ said ENTERCOM SVP/Programming/Rock Format Captain/Brand Manager DAVE RICHARDS. “This year, every artist and performer will participate virtually and distanced. Thank you, technology.”

During the event, listeners will be also able to purchase a limited number of tickets to a Virtual Halftime Show Experience, live and unfiltered podcast recordings with “BJ & MIGS” and “THE MEN'S ROOM” A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit KISW’s “COATS FOR KIDS” fundraiser to support the WASHINGTON STATE COUNCIL OF FIREFIGHTERS and OPERATION WARM.

Find more information at www.kisw.com/liveday.

