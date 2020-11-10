Patreon and Acast

ACAST has reached a partnership agreement with PATREON that allows patron-only podcasts to be made available to subscribers across all major podcast platforms. Patrons tying to hear podcasters' subscription-only content will be able to do so on APPLE PODCASTS, AMAZON MUSIC, POCKET CASTS, OVERCASTS, and other platforms using a single feed. In addition, creators will be able to manage and upload both free and paywalled content on a single dashboard powered by ACAST and offer a universal link that works across platforms and which will identify if the user is a patron and, if not, encourage them to support the creator. Creators will also have access to ACAST analytics and data. The technology will be launched for all PATREON podcasters this month following the completion of a private beta.

"At PATREON, we’re fostering an ecosystem where creators can connect more deeply with their audiences, and ultimately change the way their creativity is valued,” said PATREON Dir./Creator Success BRIAN KELLER. “PATREON and ACAST have a shared mission of helping creators earn a sustainable income for their art. As podcasting continues to be one of the largest creator categories on PATREON, our work with ACAST makes it easier than ever for podcasters to cultivate their communities by delivering exclusive content to their most passionate fans, wherever they like to listen."



“All creators should be able to reach the audience their content deserves, and to be fairly compensated for that,” said ACAST Chief Business and Strategy Officer LEANDRO SAUCEDO. “Alongside PATREON, we’re taking our biggest step to date in our mission to support the global creator community, helping podcasters get their content out to more people. Creators thrive in an ecosystem where they can freely create, connect with their audiences, and make a living from their work across any platform -- and this collaboration is all about supporting and enabling that.”



For more information, visit acast.com/patreon.

