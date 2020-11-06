Wolfe

Amid this week’s ongoing layoffs at iHEARTMEDIA (NET NEWS 11/6) comes the particularly shocking news that the company’s longtime SVP/Programming for MILWAUKEE, KERRY WOLFE, has departed. His duties entailed overseeing programming for all six of the company’s stations in the market, including Country WMIL (FM 106.1), where he has worked since 1989 — an incredible run of 31 years.

Prior to that, he was APD/MD and midday host at KKCS/COLORADO SPRINGS (1989), MD at then BIG 102 (now WJMH) GREENSBORO, NC (1988-1989) and MD at WRNS/KINSTON, NC (1985-1988).

In MILWAUKEE, his oversight included Oldies WRIT (95.7 BIG FM), Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME), Urban WKKV (V100.7), News-Talk WISN and Sports WOKY (BIG 920).

Reach out to WOLFE here or (414) 788-3764.

« see more Net News