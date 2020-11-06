New, Six-Episode Series

HIDEOUT PICTURES, a sister company of NASHVILLE-based record label AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT, will jointly produce (alongside TEXAS CREW PRODUCTIONS) an original, six-episode series called "Music's Great Mysteries." The weekly show will investigate myths involving music artists from the past and present, across several genres. It's set to premiere on AXS TV on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15th at 9p (ET). Each episode in the first season is 30 minutes long.

The premiere episode will delve into THE BEACH BOYS' DENNIS WILSON and his relationship with serial killer CHARLIE MANSON. That same episode will also look at POST MALONE's infatuation with the occult, and examine whether or not a failed audition saved FAITH HILL's life at the beginning of her career.

Other artists set to be discussed in the series include BOB MARLEY, AVRIL LAVIGNE, GRAM PARSONS, SID VICIOUS, STEVIE NICKS, CHARLIE RICH, PRINCE, MICHAEL JACKSON, KISS, ELVIS PRESLEY and more.

« see more Net News