CONNOISSEUR MEDIA Active Rock WWSK (94.3 The Shark)/LONG ISLAND announced TODAY (11/6) it will host a Radiothon raising money to benefit the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION (AFSP). It will take place SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7th, from 11a to 7p at the studios at the PARAMOUNT in HUNNINGTON.

“Hope Rocks” will use the many resources 94.3 The Shark has at its disposal to raise money and awareness to help combat the challenges faced by those who suffer from mental illness and support those who struggle. 94.3 The Shark personalities, including Morning Host ORLANDO, Midday Host GABBY and Program Director, ROB RUSH, who also hosts weekday afternoons will be present for the event.

ROB RUSH said, “The goal of 'Hope Rocks' is to shatter the stigma of mental health and to let people know that it’s ok NOT to be ok sometimes but know that help is always there and you ARE NOT alone”.

AFSP LONG ISLAND Director, ANN MORRISON added, “The past several months have been challenging for all of us, and now more than ever before, it is important to focus on our mental health and understanding how to reach out for help. The LONG ISLAND Chapter is honored to be partnering with CONNOISSEUR MEDIA LONG ISLAND and 94.3 The Shark for this exciting event!”

The broadcast can be heard live in LONG ISLAND by tuning in to 94.3 The Shark, anywhere in the world by streaming The Shark at www.943TheShark.com or by downloading the 94.3 The Shark App on your smartphone or other devices.

