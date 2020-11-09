Tis The Season In Tampa Bay

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMTX (MIX 100.7)/TAMPA BAY has kicked off non-stop holiday music for listeners until the season is over.

SVP/Programming TOMMY CHUCK said, “MIX 100.7 CHRISTMAS music is sure to become a tradition in TAMPA BAY. After the year we’ve had, we need the joy that this music brings.”

The station will broadcast around-the-clock holiday music by BING CROSBY, MICHAEL BUBLE, ANDY WILLIAMS, and more leading into the CHRISTMAS season. After the holidays the station will return to playing "THE BEST VARIETY FROM THE 80’S, 90’S AND TODAY!"

