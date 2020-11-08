Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame In Cleveland (photo: Checubus - Shutterstock)

The 35th ANNUAL 2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees were celebrated this past SATURDAY (11/07) virtually on HBO to replace the live event set for MAY 2nd of this year, which was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone at ALL ACCESS sends our heartfelt congratulations to the newest inductees into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME. In the performer category:

DEPECHE MODE

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

WHITNEY HOUSTON

NINE INCH NAILS

THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G.

T. REX

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD recipients:

IRVING AZOFF

JON LANDAU

One of the events' highlights was the honoring of EDDIE VAN HALEN's talents following his untimely death at age 65 last month (NET NEWS 10/6).

According to TMZ: "Some of the greatest living guitarists, including SLASH and TOM MORELLO, paid tribute to the man who was one of two guitarists in competition for the G.O.AT. title -- the other, being JIMI HENDRIX.

"TOM MORELLO, from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and AUDIOSLAVE, called EDDIE, 'The MOZART of our generation. He had the kind of talent that maybe comes around once a century.'

"SLASH said, 'His style and his sound were completely unique to him. He had a massive impact on guitar playing.'"

You can find more in depth information about all of the 2020 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME inductees -- just click here.

