Layoffs

ESPN's layoffs have hit ESPN RADIO with the release of some of the network's higher-profile producers.

Among those let go in the mass layoff of 300 employees were "THE DAN LEBATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" producer CHRIS COTE, a member of the show's "Shipping Container"; his father, MIAMI HERALD columnist and TUESDAY show regular GREG COTE, wrote that his son told him, “I’m glad it was me and nobody else from the show.” CHRIS COTE was with the show since 2012 and fulltime for five years, and will continue to produce the "GREG COTE SHOW" podcast at the HERALD.

Also among those released were longtime radio producer MIKE ANTONIOU, who produced several shows on the network over 13 years and appeared on the air as producer of "WEEKEND OBSERVATIONS" with MIKE GOLIC JR., JON "STUGOTZ" WEINER, and MIKE COSTANTINOU.

ALI BRONSON, a producer with the network since 2008 who also worked on several shows on the network over the years, has exited.

Also exiting was producer ASHLEY BRABAND, who had been with ESPN since 2007 and had worked on the television side as well as producer/co-host on the "SPORTS? WITH KATIE NOLAN" podcast.

The layoffs did not affect any of the network's primary on-air hosts but did include some prominent names across the company's platforms, including BASEBALL HALL OF FAME writer CLAIRE SMITH and college football writer IVAN MAISEL.

