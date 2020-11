Has A Job Opening

RICH MEYER's "MONDAY MORNING INTEL" is looking for a lead designer to lay out its electronic publication, sent to thousands weekly. It can be seen for free on the MONDAY MORNING INTEL site, or on ALL ACCESS.

The work is approximately 5-10 hours per week with some weekend hours a must.

If you have experience in graphics and HTML, please contact rick@mmi2020 if you are interested.

