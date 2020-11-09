Releases Deezie Brown Single

NOBLE STEED MUSIC and DADDY JACK RECORDS, the label venture of NBA star CHRIS BOSH have made their first signing, with AUSTIN-based Hip Hop Artist DEEZIE BROWN.

BROWN’s new single, “I Want It All”, was released OCTOBER 2nd through his new label.



NOBLE STEED MUSIC will be providing label service, consulting and marketing support for all DADDY JACK RECORDS releases. Full information on NOBLE STEED MUSIC is available here.

