Q3

UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS INC. third quarter revenue decreased 8% year-to-year to $627 million, with the radio division, down 27% to $47.8 million, hit the hardest.by the pandemic. Radio ad revenue fell 23% to $46.5 million, with core advertising revenue off 32% to $39.6 million, led by declines in automotive and retail. Political revenue for radio increased about 350% to $6.9 million, while non-ad revenue fell from $4.8 million to $1.3 million, reflecting the oss of live event revenue. Net income fell from $77,4 million to $30.9 million.

“UNIVISION delivered solid operating and continuing financial improvement, as our strong ratings continued into the third quarter of 2020 and delivered year-over-year primetime audience growth among Adults 18-49, while the major English-language broadcast networks and our closest Spanish-language competitor reported audience declines,” said CEO VINCE SADUSKY. “Despite the ongoing uncertainties of COVID-19, advertising significantly improved from the second quarter, including record political advertising on our platforms. In the JULY sweeps, UNIVISION’s primetime lineup delivered a 70% audience share among major Spanish-language networks with Adults 18-49, up 10 points from the July 2019 sweeps. Live soccer returned in JULY with a new Liga MX season and record ratings for UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE. I could not be prouder of all that our team has accomplished.”

« see more Net News