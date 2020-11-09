Sold

GOOD KARMA BROADCASTING, LLC is selling News-Talk WTTN-A/COLUMBUS, WI -W224EG/MADISON, WI (DEVIL RADIO 92.7) to MICHAEL CRUTE's NEW WTTN, LLC for $363,921.12. The buyer has been programming the station under a time brokerage agreement since 2018.

In other filings with the FCC, ROX RADIO GROUP, LLC is selling Alternative KXNA (NEW ROCK 104.9 THE X)/SPRINGDALE, AR to ELIZABETH MARQUIS for $500,000 in a promissory note.

DOUGLAS B. WILBER is selling his 100% interest in WDLW RADIO, INC, licensee of Oldies WDLW-A-W255CW (KOOL KAT OLDIES)/LORAIN, OH, and WOBL RADIO, INC., licensee of Classic Country WOBL-A-W299CJ/OBERLIN, OH, to GARY TOLLETT and RENEE TOLLETT for $10,000 for station assets and $480,000 in a promissory note for two real estate parcels.

SUN BROADCASTING, INC. has refiled the deal to sell Urban AC WYPZ-A (KISS 105.1)/MACON, GA and W286CE/FORT VALLEY, GA to MACON URBAN RADIO ALLIANCE, LLC for $125,000 ($35,000 in value of provided equipment, $90,000 in a promissory note). The deal was filed and approved in 2015 but never closed.

STEEL CITY RADIO, INC. has requested an STA to operate WWNL-A/PITTSBURGH non-directionally at reduced power while repairs to the antenna system are made.

And NIA BROADCASTING, INC. has filed for a Silent STA for WSYL-A/SYLVANIA, GA while the sale of the station pends.

