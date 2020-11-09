Juan Saldívar

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION taps JUAN SALDÍVAR as its new Chief Digital, Strategy and Accountability Officer. In his new role, SALDÍVAR will be responsible for overseeing ENTRAVISION’s digital business units, corporate strategy and business development and overall business unit reporting and accountability.

“We are very excited to welcome JUAN to our executive team and to gain access to his expertise on a full-time basis,” said Chairman/CEO WALTER F. ULLOA. “As we continue to enhance and grow our digital business, transformation strategy and digital identity, JUAN’s appointment will be instrumental. As JUAN has consulted with Entravision for a number of years, I fully expect a seamless transition into his new role.”

“Following several years on ENTRAVISION’s Board of Directors, I am honored to now have the opportunity to join the executive management team,” said SALDÍVAR. “I am looking forward to leveraging my skillset and that of my fellow ENTRAVISION colleagues to continue the expansion of ENTRAVISION’s business, culture and growth within a digitally connected world.”

