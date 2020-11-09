Dickerson (Photo: Spencer Combs)

Congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' RUSSELL DICKERSON, who hit #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his current song, "Love You Like I Used To.” The accomplishment marks DICKERSON's fourth consecutive #1 single since his debut in 2017, following "Yours," "Blue Tacoma" and "Every Little Thing."

"This is crazy," said DICKERSON. "I’ve always dreamed of having a #1 song on the radio, but four in a row is absolutely insane! Shout out to the writers, my amazing team, and Country radio for all this crazy love on 'Love You Like I Used To.'"

Kudos to TRIPLE TIGERS Pres. NORBERT NIX, SVP/Promotion KEVIN HERRING, Dir./National Promotion RAFFAELLA BRAUN, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion ANNIE BROOKS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion PARKER FOWLER, Dir./NORTHEAST & MIDWEST Promotion DIANE LOCKNER, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion JULIANNA VAUGHN, Dir./Marketing LAURA HOSTELLEY and Coord./Promotion HOPE GARRISON.

