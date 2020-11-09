Wall

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE has extended its global publishing deal with producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist LOGAN WALL. He is managed by MICHELLE SZETO at PAQUIN ENTERTAINMENT.

WALL has cuts with BRANTLEY GILBERT (current single "Hard Days"), LOGAN MIZE, LARRY FLEET and DONOVAN WOODS, and has worked across many formats including Country, Alternative, Americana and Contemporary Christian. Currently, he is producing the upcoming album from GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter TOM DOUGLAS.

