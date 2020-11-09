Conway

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES-WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS-WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES)/IA afternoon host SIMON CONWAY has been honored by IOWA's VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS with the VFW Outstanding Citizenship Award, recognizing his support of the military and veterans on and off the air. CONWAY serves on the Board of Trustees of the Battleship USS IOWA (now retired as a museum docked at the PORT OF LOS ANGELES in SAN PEDRO, CA) and is VP of the Board of the PUPPY JAKE FOUNDATION, an organization that trains and provides service dogs for combat-wounded veterans.

CONWAY said, "I am truly humbled. I was asked to attend the State of IOWA's VFW annual convention because they had chosen to give me an award. What I was not expecting was to receive their Outstanding Citizenship Award from State Commander RUSS SAFFELL. I was almost speechless, to be honest with you -- which thankfully doesn't happen very often. I am so pleased my wife APRIL was there with me. I don't get nervous; I am not worried about speaking in public, but I was still shaking as I retook my seat next to her. I will always recognize the sacrifice of our active duty military and veteran communities."

Saffell, Conway

