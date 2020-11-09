Now On ESPN Upstate

ENTERCOM Sports WORD-A-WYRD-A-W249DL-W246CV (ESPN UPSTATE)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, NC has inked a multiyear deal to air FURMAN UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball. The deal makes ESPN UPSTATE the PALADINS' flagship and includes coaches' shows with head football coach CLAY HENDRIX and men's basketball coach BOB RICHEY. FURMAN sports previously aired on crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports WGVL-A (FOX SPORTS 1440, now News with BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming).

“This partnership is (a) big win for us, FURMAN UNIVERSITY, our advertisers and, most importantly, our listeners,” said ENTERCOM GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG VP/Market Mgr. STEVE SINICROPI. “We look forward to delivering complete coverage of FURMAN’s football and men’s basketball programs, including play-by-play on game days and expanded FURMAN programming throughout the week, to the fast-growing ESPN UPSTATE.”



“FURMAN Athletics is proud to announce another important strategic partnership as GREENVILLE’s college athletics team,” said FURMAN Dir. of Athletics JASON DONNELLY. “Being aligned with ESPN UPSTATE enables our football and basketball programs the opportunity to be broadcast and gain widespread exposure on the top sports radio station in the UPSTATE. We are excited to continue growing our FURMAN PALADINS brand and fan base with ESPN UPSTATE in the years ahead. I appreciate the great work led by DAN SCOTT, ‘the Voice of the PALADINS’, and our athletics staff to solidify this partnership.”

