Top 10 Advertisers

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for NOVEMBER 2-8 saw BANK OF AMERICA leap into first place from 36th, with iHEARTMEDIA taking both second and third place with promos for iHEARTRADIO and the "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW" podcast. Last week's number one, THE HOME DEPOT, dropped to fourth place despite an increase in spots, and UNITED HEALTHCARE, which led the list two weeks ago but fell to 39th place last week, returned to the top 10 in fifth place.

The Top 10:

BANK OF AMERICA (last week #36, 66414 instances) iHEARTRADIO (#3; 62636) JOSH CLARK/STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (#5; 60057) THE HOME DEPOT (#1, 52377) UNITEDHEALTHCARE (#39, 43933) GEICO (#2: 43593) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 43173) VICKS (#8, 34073) BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB-PFIZER (#6; 33089) INDEED (#7; 32181)

