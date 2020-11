Harms Moves To Amazon

Former iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES APD/MD/PM Driver ANDREW HARMS has joined AMAZON MUSIC as U.S. Rock & Alternative Programmer, effective TODAY.

HARMS left ALT 98.7 10 days ago (NET NEWS 10/30). He will remain based in LOS ANGELES. Look for more details to be announced soon. HARMS can be reached at andyharm@amazon.com.

« see more Net News