Zannie Glover

BEASLEY MEDIA has named ZANNIE GLOVER PD of Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) and Urban AC WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM)/DETROIT. GLOVER, also known as "ZANNIE K" had been PD at CENTER FOR COMMUNICATION & DEVELOPMENT Urban KMOJ/MINNEAPOLIS. GLOVER was also APD/air personality on WESTWOOD ONE's Classic Hip-Hop.

GLOVER commented, "I’m thrilled to be selected by BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP to lead these iconic stations. I can't wait to join the team in one of AMERICA’s most storied music cities, DETROIT. I gotta send a huge shout out to SCOTT JAMESON for believing in me. Also, many thanks to MAC EDWARDS, JUSTIN CHASE and DOM THEODORE for their trust in me and for making this happen. Welcome to DETROIT!"

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE added, "It is such a pleasure to welcome ZANNIE to BEASLEY. His Midwest radio experience and successful track record, combined with his infectious positive energy, will make him a great fit for our amazing DETROIT stations. We are looking forward to great things at WDMK and WMGC!"

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT VP/Market Mgr. MAC EDWARDS said, "ZANNIE connected with our team and immersed himself in the city the moment he arrived. I’m confident his solid programming background and history of deep community involvement will form a solid bond with the audiences of 105.1 THE BOUNCE and 105.9 KISS-FM. We can’t wait for him to hit the ground running. It’s ZANNIE time in DETROIT!"

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON added, "He’s an energetic, bright programmer who really understands the importance of both content and show business. We’re truly excited having ZANNIE join our BEASLEY MEDIA team here DETROIT.”

« see more Net News