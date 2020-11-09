Markley, Schell

ESPN EVP/Content CONNOR SCHELL, whose oversight of content across all platforms included ESPN AUDIO, and EVP/Content Operations & Creative Services JODI MARKLEY have announced their exits from the company. The departures of SCHELL, leaving APRIL 2nd after 16 years, and MARKLEY, retiring on JANUARY 8th after 32 years with the company, has precipitated a shakeup in the network's leadership team.

SCHELL will launch a new company that will work with ESPN FILMS on "30 FOR 30" films and the ESPY Awards and will continue as Exec. Producer for previously announced projects.

Under the new structure, direct reports to Chairman/ESPN and Sports Content JIMMY PITARO will include VP/Strategy CHARA-LYNN AGUIAR, EVP/Event and Studio Production STEPHANIE DRULEY, EVP/Exec. Editor NORBY WILLIAMSON, SVP/Marketing LAURA GENTILE, SVP/Finance THOMAS HENNESSY, SVP/Editor-at-Large ROB KING, SVP/Communications CHRIS LAPLACA, EVP/Programming and Original Content BURKE MAGNUS, SVP/Editor-in-Chief, THE UNDEFEATED KEVIN MERIDA, Chief Counsel DIANE MORSE, SVP/Human Resources PAUL RICHARDSON, SVP/Content Operations TINA THORNTON, and SVP/Content Business Development and Innovation MARK WALKER.

PITARO said, “When JODI and CONNOR each approached me about starting their next chapters, those conversations were filled with mixed emotions. JODI has been a trailblazer, not just at ESPN, but throughout our industry, and, because of her entrepreneurial approach, ESPN has always led the way. CONNOR is an exceptional storyteller who has led some of the biggest content success stories in all of media. He brings great vision and passion to his work and that’s why I’m particularly pleased that he will continue to partner with ESPN on our film development and ESPYS initiatives in his new role. I am very happy for both of them; they have accomplished so much here and will certainly be missed at ESPN.

“Going forward, our newly-formed senior leadership group is poised to drive future success. The talented team is comprised of gifted and respected leaders. They are diverse thinkers who bring a collaborative spirit and a necessary focus on future strategy. I’m thrilled to have them as colleagues.”

MARKLEY said, "It has been an honor and a privilege to be a part of ESPN over the past 32 years. I am proud of the industry-leading innovation and creativity of our team, and feel blessed to have worked alongside such incredibly talented people who love what they do. I am confident in the direction we are headed under JIMMY PITARO and will enjoy my next chapter as a fan.”

SCHELL said, “ESPN is an incredible place and it has been a true privilege to be a part of this team for the past 16+ years. I am so thankful to JIMMY PITARO and BOB IGER for their creative leadership and to my remarkable colleagues across ESPN whose work inspires and entertains sports fans every single day. As I launch this new production company, I am excited to transition back to a role where I can more directly tell stories and I couldn’t think of a better way to get started than continuing to work on 30 for 30 with JIMMY and ESPN.”

