Bouvard

WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD's latest post at WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog highlights findings from EDISON RESEARCH's quarterly SHARE OF EAR study for third quarter 2020, again spotlighting AM/FM radio's lead among all media in audience usage and the growth of podcasts but also noting misperceptions of some streaming competitors' strength.

Among the data singled out by BOUVARD are numbers that indicate agencies and brands underestimate radio's share of audience, perceiving radio at 35% of audio listening (it's 43%) while overestimating SPOTIFY (thinking it's at 24% when it's at just 2%) and PANDORA (assuming that it's 18% when it's really 4%); audio in-car listening has rebounded to levels close to pre-pandemic listening; and AM/FM remains the top ad-supported platform on smart speakers with 38% of listening, followed by PANDORA at 26% and podcasts at 17%.

