Hanst

JONATHAN HANST adds his voice to SIRIUSXM's 70s on 7. A self-proclaimed child of the 70s, he has retrofitted his VO booth with shag carpet and is on the hunt for a disco ball. HANST, "Thanks to ROB CROSS and HUMAN NUMAN at SiriusXM and NATE ZEITZ at CESD." HANST can be reached at RadioHanst.com.

« see more Net News