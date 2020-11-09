Hubbard (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's TYLER HUBBARD has tested positive for COVID-19. He revealed the news on INSTAGRAM TODAY (11/9) after posting a photo of his bus parked in his driveway on SUNDAY night (11/8), and asking his followers, "Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the driveway?"

He confirmed fans guesses of a positive COVID-19 result with a post on INSTAGRAM TODAY (11/9), writing, "Some of ya'll guessed it. Got the rona [sic]. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

HUBBARD is the second artist who had been scheduled to perform on WEDNESDAY night's CMA Awards who has tested positive for COVID-19, following a similar announcement from LEE BRICE YESTERDAY.

The diagnosis follows a rough year on the health front for HUBBARD, who underwent ankle surgery in AUGUST after a dirt bike accident (NET NEWS 8/24).

