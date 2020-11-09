Buenahora (l), Dick (r)

NASHVILLE-based LITTLE LOUDER MUSIC has extended its publishing deal with musician, songwriter, filmmaker and artist LUKE DICK, who has been signed to the publishing company since 2014. DICK has written songs for THE HIGHWOMEN, DIERKS BENTLEY, ERIC CHURCH, KACEY MUSGRAVES, KIP MOORE, THE CADILLAC THREE, ELI YOUNG BAND and more, and is currently nominated for a CMA Award for Song of the Year with MIRANDA LAMBERT’s “Bluebird.”

"LUKE has accomplished so much in the last few years and we are all very excited to keep sharing the sunshine with him,” said LITTLE LOUDER MUSIC Pres. ARTURO BUENAHORA. “Whether writing for HEY STEVE or for others, making music or movies, LUKE brings a curious intelligence to every project."

“ARTURO is one of the first people who really got behind my music” said DICK. “He welcomed me when I was new in town and we share the same vision for my work. It is awesome that we can continue this crazy journey together.”

