Former WEBG (BIG 95.5)/CHICAGO APD/afternoon host BROOKE TAYLOR joins sister Country station WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE for middays, effective immediately. She succeeds longtime host AMY PAIGE, who recently stepped down for family reasons (NET NEWS 10/29). WEBG flipped from Country to Rock in SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/3).

Prior to joining WEBG in 2016, TAYLOR was APD/midday host for ADAMS RADIO GROUP Country WBTU (US 93.3)/FORT WAYNE, IN. She also previously worked as an air personality for RADIO DISNEY. In her new role, TAYLOR will continue to track nights for iHEART KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER and broadcast on several other iHEARTCOUNTRY stations across the U.S.

“When I set out to work in Country music, one of the first things I prayed for was to be in NASHVILLE one day, and the fact that this is becoming a reality is honestly a dream come true,” said TAYLOR. “I can’t wait to join an already incredible team at THE BIG 98 and to represent the iHEARTCOUNTRY brand.”

“BROOKE is the perfect addition to the WSIX franchise,” said iHEARTCOUNTRY EVP/Country Programming Strategy ROD PHILLIPS. “She has always been very active on the iHEARTCOUNTRY team as well, which made this the perfect next step and location for her and for our Country brands.”

