Marcia Cruz

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA (AWM) announced TODAY (11/9) MARCIA CRUZ, VP Content Aquisition Latam, VRIO CORP., is the featured guest for this week's GRACIE Interview Series. The session will be moderated by ABBY GREENSFELDER, Founder & CEO, EVERYWOMAN STUDIOS, and will be held virtually on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12th, at 2p ET. The two will discuss the evolution of Content Media.

CRUZ has been negotiating partnerships with media companies for more than 15 years and has watched as options have expanded, negotiations have deepened but relationships are still cornerstone. As an entertainment attorney by trade, she will share her insights into experiencing first-hand how media is now providing more than traditional entertainment, sports and news, which is coupled with the ever-important need to provide diversified content to audiences. CRUZ has been blazing trails as one of few Latina women leading in content negotiations and supporting the evolution into the future of digital media.

