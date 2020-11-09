Liam Gallagher Returns



British musical icon LIAM GALLAGHER is set to return to performing with the announcement of "Down By The RIVER THAMES." The one-of-a-kind virtual event will be streamed globally on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th, exclusively on MELODYVR.

"Down By The RIVER THAMES" will see LIAM accompanied by his full band for a set broadcast from a barge travelling along the THAMES. The show will include iconic songs, fan favorites and a few surprises, spanning both his solo career and his time with OASIS.

Liam said, "To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The RIVER THAMES', on the 5th DECEMBER 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold OASIS classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”.

The "Down By The RIVER THAMES" stream follows the news that a Collector Edition of LIAM’s critically acclaimed #1 album WHY ME? WHY NOT will be released on NOVEMBER 27th via WARNER RECORDS. The box is a collector’s edition that compiles fourteen 7” inch singles.

MELODYVR is the leading immersive live music platform providing a premium, front-row-seat, backstage-access experience to music fans around the world.

Tickets for "Down By The RIVER THAMES" go on sale FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th at 9a GMT. Click here to purchase.

