Music Collective, THE RATTLE announced TODAY (11/9) the full opening of its L.A location, surviving the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially launched in MARCH 2020, they were forced to shut down three days later due to the pandemic.

The music and technology incubator will now accept new members. Their goal is to help form the next generation of counter-culture pioneers within the L.A. ecosystem, who are looking to improve the world through new art and technology inventions.

HELEN SARTORY, Director of RATTLE L.A. said, “We are looking for the future leaders of creative and cultural movements to come and join us at RATTLE L.A. and prove that there is a better way to develop creative founders and build sustainable startups around culturally important art and inventions. At our core, we believe deeply in investing in and empowering visionaries who want to change the world for the better.”

THE RATTLE business model combines music label, laboratory, startup incubator, and art collective. THE RATTLE's first wave of artists, founders, and startups have come together to reinvent how to continue making great art and great technology despite the ever worsening conditions outside.



Its founding community of thirty progressive music artists, producers, startups, activists and crazy tech inventors had access to THE RATTLE’s one-of-a-kind facility in L.A. They also gained insights from a curated community of their peers and mentors who helped them hone their ideas into pioneering projects and build their skills as founders of their own startups.

Instrumentalist/Producer ALEXANDRIA ROWAN, aka “DOZIER,” said she has seen firsthand the benefits of THE RATTLE approach while developing an immersive gaming/music/art world online. "Working with The Rattle has helped me quickly ascend to the next level and bring to fruition my dream for a narrative-based open-world dimension. They helped kickstart my ideas by connecting me with industry trailblazers in gaming, VR, and music."

For More Info on The Rattle click here.

