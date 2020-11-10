Seasonal Magic

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMGF (MAGIC 107.7)/ORLANDO has transformed into ORLANDO’s CHRISTMAS STATION and kick started their sleigh bells on NOVEMBER 6th. The station has plugged in holiday hits from BING CROSBY, MICHAEL BUBLE, ANDY WILLIAMS and plenty of others. MAGIC personalities CHAD & LESLYE, JANA, BRIAN GRIMES and JENNY CASTILLO will continue to host the station’s programming.

PD BRIAN MACK noted, "If there was ever a year for holiday cheer, it’s this one.” “We look forward to bringing ORLANDO together with timeless sing-alongs a little earlier than usual.”

