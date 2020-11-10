Beasley Salutes Florida Vets

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WXKB (B103.9)/FT. MYERS, FL, on-air morning personality and Army veteran JASON "BIG MAMA" JONES is joining ABC-7 with local television station ABC 7,this WEDNESDAY (11/11) to celebrate VETERAN'S DAY and raise awareness and support for HOME BASE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA VETERAN AND FAMILY CARE.

In addition to hosting the morning show, JONES can be heard on BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s BRAVERY NETWORK, a weekend program dedicated to important issues and services available for veterans and their families. The public service show can be heard on SUNDAY mornings on the local BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP cluster.

Commented JONES, “I am very excited about this partnership. Being able to use the power of radio and television to help raise awareness and money for the veterans of SOUTHWEST FLORIDA. I am planning some “star” studded guest for the day that will not only make show informative but very entertaining as well.”

« see more Net News