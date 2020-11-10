Party LiveLine!

SUN BROADCAST GROUP's new Top 40 night show “Party LiveLine!” is debuting live.

From the creative mind of radio legend JOHN GARABEDIAN, the show is 100% live and interactive, featuring superstar guests, continuous contests, call-ins, features, fresh hourly beat mixes of major hit songs, and the endearing personality of new Gen Z superstar MASON KELTNER.

SUN BROADCAST GROUP Chief Development Officer RICH O'BRIEN commented, “Broadcasters are worried about the loss of TSL among 18-34 year olds, who spend extraordinary amounts of time with streaming services on their mobile devices. Add to this the negative effects which RIFs and voice tracking have had on the ratings of Top 40 stations, and until now there were no good alternatives. That’s why we are so excited to be offering this breakthrough Top 40 night show which is 100% live and interactive.”

Adds GARABEDIAN, “Today there are much better ways to listen to music than a radio. My car has SPOTIFY, TUNE-IN, PANDORA and SIRIUSXM buttons on the same screen as the FM radio buttons. As every car catches up, FM music radio will lose more cume and TSL if it lacks compelling content. To build fans and retain listeners, voice tracks are the enemy. The key is for FM radio to deliver live excitement to turn listeners into fans, and 'Party LiveLine!' will absolutely do that. The time for this show to successfully light up nighttime Top 40 radio is now!”

The five-hour live show is available weeknights, and a separate SATURDAY version hosted by GARABEDIAN has now been added.

« see more Net News