STU BERGEN, the WARNER MUSIC GROUP's International head responsible for the company's success in streaming worldwide, will leave the label after 14 years in JANUARY.

The NEW YORK-based exec was named CEO of International and Global Commercial Services at WMG in 2016, having served as EVP of International and then President of International from 2012 onwards.

He oversaw the company’s strategic acquisition of GALA RECORDS in RUSSIA in 2013 and GOLD TYPHOON in CHINA in 2014.

BERGEN also completed licensing a deals with TENCENT MUSIC in CHINA in 2014, then integrated PARLPHONE LABEL GROUP into WARNER, following the major’s acquisition of PLG from UMG in 2013.

WARNER global CEO MAX LOUSADA called him a "versatile exec, known for his frankness and integrity, he’s just as comfortable in the boardroom advocating for an acquisition as he is flying halfway around the world to meet backstage with an artist”.

Commented BERGEN: “These last eight years overseeing International have undoubtedly been the highlight of my career. It’s been a wild and wonderful journey as we have returned to growth and possibility. You have accomplished so much, and I know you will achieve much more.

“By investing in local A+R, we have built domestic and cross border careers for talents such as ANITTA, AVA NAKAMURA, CHRISTOPHER, DAVID GUETTA, PABLO ALBORAN, ROBIN SCHULZ and ONE OK ROCK. At the same time, we’ve taken music from a host of global superstars to every corner of the planet.”

BERGEN joined WMG in 2006 as President of ILG (INDEPENDENT LABEL GROUP), moving to WARNER BROS. RECORDS EVP in 2010 before being named EVP International and Head of Global Marketing in 2012.

Prior to WMG, BERGEN held posts at several major record labels, including serving as EVP of Rock Music for COLUMBIA RECORDS, EVP of ISLAND RECORDS, and VP of Promotion for EPIC RECORDS.

The NEW JERSEY native began his music industry career in 1988 at TVT RECORDS, following which he became Director Promotion at RELATIVITY RECORDS. Bergen holds a BA degree from PRINCETON UNIVERSITY.

