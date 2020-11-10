Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee & DJ Envy

iHEARTMEDIA’s nationally syndicated “THE BREAKFAST CLUB” will hold its fourth annual #CHANGE4CHANGE broadcast. It will feature a day of giving to help listeners in need and will be sponsored by PEPSI.

Traditionally a radiothon, this year’s event will grant wishes to listeners experiencing hardship.

The broadcast will take place on THURSDAY NOVEMBER 19th from the shows hub Hip-Hop and R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK and be heard across more than 77 syndicated markets during THE BREAKFAST CLUB's morning show from 6-10 a (ET).

Co-hosts DJ ENVY, ANGELA YEE and CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD will host #CHANGE4CHANGE and feature stories from listeners in need of financial help.

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM said, “THE BREAKFAST CLUB #CHANGE4CHANGE has always been about coming together to help our community. It’s been an incredibly challenging year for so many and it was important to THE BREAKFAST CLUB to give back directly to those most in need.”

Listeners can submit their stories and wishes of 250 words or less by visiting BCchange4change.com starting NOVEMBER 10th until WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 18th at 12n. A panel of judges will select the winning entries to be featured during the show on NOVEMBER 19th.

