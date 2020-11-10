New Signings

NASHVILLE-based NEXT GENERATION ARTIST MANAGEMENT has added FRANKIE JUSTIN and KYLE ENGLISH to its roster. JUSTIN is an artist on the company's SMG NASHVILLE label, and is set to release new music soon, starting with a holiday song. To celebrate the new signing, JUSTIN will do a livestream video performance via MAJIIK INTERACTIVE, with the date and time to be announced on his social media pages. Singer/songwriter ENGLISH in an OHIO native with a large repertoire of songs in his catalog.

"We are extremely excited about the future with FRANKIE JUSTIN and newcomer KYLE ENGLISH," said NEXT GENERATION ARTIST MANAGEMENT EVP/COO KRISTIN JOHNSON. "They have an extremely strong work ethic, passion, and great songwriting and vocal skills. Big things lie ahead for them."

