SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed ANDREW JANNAKOS to its RCA NASHVILLE imprint. Many know the GEORGIA native from his time as a contestant on season 16 of NBC-TV's "The Voice" in 2019, while millions more recently discovered him on social platform TIKTOK after his wife posted a video that went viral of him singing an original, "Gone Too Soon," while cooking dinner.

“I’m so excited to be starting this journey with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE,” said JANNAKOS. “I could not be more grateful to my team and my family, who have supported me from the beginning. It just goes to show that hard work and dedication pay off.”

