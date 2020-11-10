Foo Fighters (Photo Credit: Danny Clinch)

FOO FIGHTERS will play a full live streamed set this SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14th at 5p (PT) from THE ROXY in HOLLYWOOD available for purchase for $15 at foofighters.co/Roxy. A portion of proceeds from the streaming show will go to SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND providing immediate assistance to anyone in the music industry who has been financially impacted by COVID-19. Ticket buyers will have access to replay the full stream for 48 hours from the start of the show. In addition, there will be limited FOO FIGHTERS event merchandise available at shop.foofighters.com.

The live streaming concert will feature innovative new technology, presented by NOCAP and COORS LIGHT, with a Beer’s Eye View behind the scenes backstage and into the thick of the action onstage, including unique perspective of a live “Can Cam” attached to DAVE GROHL's own COORS LIGHT.

FOO FIGHTERS debuted their official video TODAY for “Shame Shame” a black and white interpretation of a recurring dream that’s haunted GROHL since his childhood days. The band debuted the new single last weekend on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (11/7). The band's new album, MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT, will be released on FEBRURY 5th.

