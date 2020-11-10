McCord

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS Triple A KUTX/AUSTIN website music editor JEFF MCCORD is soon to return to the airwaves with a new three-hour specialty program called “What’s Next.” The show will be dedicated to new music, reissues and the features at kutx.org. It will air on THURSDAY NIGHTS at 8p.

MCCORD said, “This gives us more opportunities to explore new releases and monitor their appeal to our listeners on their potential path to rotation. And it gives labels more opportunities to get music they are working on our station.”

Send your music to:

JEFF MCCORD

1708 Kenwood Ave

AUSTIN, TX 78704

Or email to jmccord@kut.org

You can reach him at (512) 769-1453

