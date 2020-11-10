Forecasting 2021

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU has postponed its Business Unusual "Open for Business" webinar with MYPILLOW's MIKE LINDELL due to scheduling conflicts, but has announced another webinar in the series for DECEMBER 2nd at noon (CT), a roundtable of radio company leaders.

“2021 Radio Forecast” will be moderated by RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER and will include the RAB's Board officers, Vice Chair BILL HENDRICH of COX MEDIA GROUP; Chair MIKE HULVEY of NEUHOFF MEDIA; Immediate Past Chair SUSAN LARKIN of ENTERCOM; Finance Chair JEFF WARSHAW of CONNOISSEUR MEDIA; and Secretary SABINA WIDMANN of UNIVISION. The panel will look at strategies and planning for 2021.

Registration is free for RAB members; the presentation will be available for on-demand viewing afterwards.

