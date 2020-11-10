Brice

The RIAA certified a total of 27 Country albums and singles Gold or Platinum in OCTOBER, with artists LEE BRICE, DIERKS BENTLEY, OLD DOMINION and BLANCO BROWN earning multiple honors.

On the album front, OLD DOMINION’s “Meat And Candy” was certified Platinum for sales of a million units, while BRICE’s self-titled set was certified Gold for selling half a million. BRICE scored seven other certifications last month for various singles, including triple Platinum honors for “Rumor,” “I Don’t Dance” and “Hard To Love,” and double Platinum for “Love Like Crazy.”

Singles certified Platinum and multi-platinum in OCTOBER are:

LEE BRICE, Rumor (3X)

LEE BRICE, I Don't Dance (3X)

LEE BRICE, Hard To Love (3X)

BLANCO BROWN, The Git Up (3X)

DIERKS BENTLEY, 5-1-5-0 (2X)

LEE BRICE, Love Like Crazy (2X)

BRANTLEY GILBERT, Kick It In The Sticks (2X)

OLD DOMINION, Snapback (2X)

DIERKS BENTLEY, Living

LEE BRICE, Boy

LEE BRICE, Parking Lot Party

RILEY GREEN, I Wish Grandpas Never Died

Singles certified Gold:

JASON ALDEAN, Got What I Got

DANIELLE BRADBERY, Sway

LEE BRICE, One Of Them Girls

KENNY CHESNEY, Here And Now

RUSSELL DICKERSON, Love You Like I Used To

CODY JOHNSON, Nothin' On You

LOCASH, One Big Country Song

ASHLEY McBRYDE, Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega

PARKER McCOLLUM, Pretty Heart

NIKO MOON, Good Time

PARMALEE X BLANCO BROWN, Just The Way

JAMESON RODGERS, Some Girls

MITCHELL TENPENNY, Anything She Says feat. SEAFORTH

