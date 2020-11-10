-
Lee Brice Leads October Country RIAA Certifications
November 10, 2020
The RIAA certified a total of 27 Country albums and singles Gold or Platinum in OCTOBER, with artists LEE BRICE, DIERKS BENTLEY, OLD DOMINION and BLANCO BROWN earning multiple honors.
On the album front, OLD DOMINION’s “Meat And Candy” was certified Platinum for sales of a million units, while BRICE’s self-titled set was certified Gold for selling half a million. BRICE scored seven other certifications last month for various singles, including triple Platinum honors for “Rumor,” “I Don’t Dance” and “Hard To Love,” and double Platinum for “Love Like Crazy.”
Singles certified Platinum and multi-platinum in OCTOBER are:
LEE BRICE, Rumor (3X)
LEE BRICE, I Don't Dance (3X)
LEE BRICE, Hard To Love (3X)
BLANCO BROWN, The Git Up (3X)
DIERKS BENTLEY, 5-1-5-0 (2X)
LEE BRICE, Love Like Crazy (2X)
BRANTLEY GILBERT, Kick It In The Sticks (2X)
OLD DOMINION, Snapback (2X)
DIERKS BENTLEY, Living
LEE BRICE, Boy
LEE BRICE, Parking Lot Party
RILEY GREEN, I Wish Grandpas Never Died
Singles certified Gold:
JASON ALDEAN, Got What I Got
DANIELLE BRADBERY, Sway
LEE BRICE, One Of Them Girls
KENNY CHESNEY, Here And Now
RUSSELL DICKERSON, Love You Like I Used To
CODY JOHNSON, Nothin' On You
LOCASH, One Big Country Song
ASHLEY McBRYDE, Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega
PARKER McCOLLUM, Pretty Heart
NIKO MOON, Good Time
PARMALEE X BLANCO BROWN, Just The Way
JAMESON RODGERS, Some Girls
MITCHELL TENPENNY, Anything She Says feat. SEAFORTH
See the complete list of OCTOBER certifications here.