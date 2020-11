Benefit Concert

iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON and WBTS-TV (NBC10)/BOSTON are partnering for a night of live music to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. KANE BROWN, OLD DOMINION, MAREN MORRIS, KELSEA BALLERINI, JON PARDI, BRETT ELDREDGE, JIMMIE ALLEN and LAUREN ALAINA are set to perform for the show, airing on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21st at 7p (ET). WBWL's COLTON BRADFORD, AMANDA JO and JESSICA are set to host, along with special guest host CHRISSY METZ.

Fans can tune in via NBC10, or listen live on THE BULL.

