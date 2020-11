Krissy T (Facebook)

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1 FM)/DETROIT morning co-host KRISSY T has departed the “ELECTRIC BARNYARD With BROADWAY & KRISSY” show to join local sports and entertainment network WOODWARD SPORTS NETWORK as part of its talent lineup.

CUMULUS DETROIT Dir. of FM Programming LANCE TIDWELL tells ALL ACCESS that her departure was a mutual decision. WDRQ morning co-host BILL “BROADWAY” BERT remains in place, and a co-host will be sought.

KRISSY arrived at WDRQ in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/18) following stints in nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 95.5)/DETROIT and as morning co-host at Top 40/Rhythmic WHTP (HOT 104.7)/PORTLAND, ME.

