Rock To Remember

DON FELDER, BIG & RICH, JOE BONAMASSA, PHIL X and THE DRILLS, TRAVIS DENNING, LEE ROY PARNELL, ORIANTHI, LZZY HALE and JOE HOTTINGER (HALESTORM), MEGHAN PATRICK, FRANK HANNON WITH JT LOUX BAND, JIMMY VIVINO and FRIENDS, MEGHAN LINSEY and TYLER CAIN, HONEY COUNTY, BONES OWENS, NICK PERRI AND THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES, LAINE HARDY and more are set to perform at "ROCK TO REMEMBER," a virtual concert featuring all original content on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th, VETERAN's DAY, at 7;30p (CT)/9:30p (PT) on GIBSON FACEBOOK and LIVEXLIVE..

"ROCK TO REMEMBER" will be hosted by JARED JAMES NICHOLS with GIBSON GIVES and GUITARS4VETS to raise funds to provide music programs for returning U.S. military veterans afflicted with PTSD. Fans can donate directly to the GUITARS4VETS music program or text “G4V” 707070 to donate.

