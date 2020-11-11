WALK 97.5

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA HOT AC WALK/LONG ISLAND, NY, will become LONG ISLAND'S holiday music station FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th at 5p (ET).



WALK afternoon host CHRISTINA KAY will officially usher in the holiday season on FRIDAY. CHRISTINA, who has been kicking off the holiday season on WALK for the past four years says, “Since I was a kid WALK has been the soundtrack to my holiday season. Tracking SANTA... singing along to old favorites and learning the words to newer ones... decorating and baking while the WALK crew kept my family company. It means the world now, being on the other end! Hitting that 'Holiday Red Button' is literally a dream come true, kicking off the start to a season full of joy and excitement! While we all may be literally home for the holidays this year, WALK 97.5 will be here to spread happiness and spend the holidays with you, as always!”

This year, she will be joined by NEWS 12 anchor ERIN COLTON to officially flip the switch.

Added WALK PD PATRICK SHEA, “WALK 97.5 playing non-stop holiday songs has been a LONG ISLAND tradition going on 19 years. This year, more than ever before, we all need a little joy."

